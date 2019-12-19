Larry Dorris, 68 of Corning, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 11, 1951 in Blytheville, AR to Lester Dorris & Edna Moore Dooris. Mr. Dorris was the owner of Carpet Remnant Shop in Corning. Having lived previously in Chicago & Hoxie. He was a loving & caring husband, dad, & papa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jennette (dec November 21, 2019); son,

Larry Dorris, Jr.; brothers, Joe and Jim Dorris; nephews, Dustin Dorris & Steve Galus;

brother-in-law, Jim Galus; and sister-in-law, Judy Dorris.

He is survived by his daughters, Lennette Taylor & Kathy Dorris both of Corning; brother, Rick Dorris of Walnut Ridge; sister, Phyllis Galus of Mesa, AZ; six grandchildren, Jodi, Erika, Samantha, Brandon, Corey, & Rachel; seven great grandchildren, Hayden, Alec, Khaleesi, Payton, Benten, Arya, & Pyper; and many other family and friends who mourn his passing.

Visitation was Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.

Funeral services was at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 in the Chapel at House Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge with Robby Moore, officiating.

Burial was in Crossroads Cemetery, in Portia under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge & Lynn, AR.