Kathy Smith, 58, of Peach Orchard passed away January 24, 2018 at home. Mrs. Smith was a C.N.A. who enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family. She was of the Pentecostal faith. Survivors include her companion Phillip Weaver of the home; daughter Kelli Poteet of Paragould; grandsons Sidney and Cainan; brother Michael Archer of Paragould; and sisters Lula Taylor of Jonesboro, Connie Stormes and Lavadna Farmer both of Knobel. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Lucille Archer; brother William Archer; and sisters Tywanna Hyde, Cecelia Meredith, Jackie Derby, and Karen Arnold. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until the service at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at Hosea Cemetery in Knobel. Burial will follow. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome. com