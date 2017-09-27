Judy Andis, 68, of Corning passed away September 24, 2017 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, MO. Mrs. Andis was a homemaker who enjoyed going to church, cleaning her home, and making jewelry. She was a member of First Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Corning. Survivors include her husband Leonard Andis of the home; son Johnny (Danica) Lane of McDougal; several brothers and sisters; and grandchildren Whitney Lane Ferner and Jordan Lane. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Betty (McIntosh) Lane, brothers, and sisters. Visitation was Wednesday from 1 to 2 PM at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service followed at 2 PM with Rev. Troy Johnson officiating. Burial was in Bond Cemetery in Knobel. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com