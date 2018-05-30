Joyce Marie Witowski, 65, of Biggers passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Arkansas Continued Care Hospital in Jonesboro. Joyce was born May 3, Joyce Marie Witowski 1953 in Chicago to the late Donald and Gladys King Wainwright. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She especially enjoyed watching the Bible on DVD with her devoted husband, watching DVD marathons, and playing family games. She is survived by her husband, Frank Witowski Sr; two sons, Frank Witowski Jr and Matthew Witowski; one sister Linda (James) Gallacher; six brothers, Leroy Wainwright, Donald Wainwright, Tom Wainwright, David (Emma) Wainwright, Joe Wainwright, and Harrison “Buddy” (Debbie) Wainwright; several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 10 AM in the chapel of McNabb Funeral Home with Jerry Cochran officiating. Internment will be in Randolph Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 5 PM-7 PM at McNabb Funeral Home.