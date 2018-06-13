Jim Holland, of Paragould, passed away Saturday at AMMC on his 90th birthday. Jim was a Captain in the United States Marines where he served in both the Korean War and World War II. After more than 20 years of service, Jim retired from the Knobel School District, first as a teacher then principal. Jim was also an Arkansas State Representative serving Clay County and retired after serving more than 20 years. In his free time, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working closely with his Endowment Scholarship of Marmaduke. He was the son of the late Carl and Eula Holland. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Carletta Jane Blackford. Survivors include his niece, Lisa Blackford, Dallas, Texas; nephew, Mark (Pamela) Blackford, Garland, Texas; great niece, Brooke (Sgt. Levi) Keffer, Italy; and bonus family, Kellie and Stacey McPherson, Paragould. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5-6 at Heath Funeral Home in Paragould. Memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Kim Bridges officiating. Online guestbook: www.heathfuneralhome.com