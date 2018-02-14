Jerry Wayne Harris, 72, of Corning passed away February 11, 2018 at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould. Jerry worked for the city street department. He enjoyed taking care of his dog Gator, horses, fishing, hunting, and visiting with friends and family. Survivors include his children Teresa Harris and Tammy Knight, both of Loves Park, IL, Ashley Wright and Blake Wright, both of Corning; sister Sharon Campbell Arnold and husband Don of Corning; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents William Earnest and Frances Ellen (Rice) Christian; brother Gary Lee Christian; sister Rose Wilson; and daughter Angela Wright. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Corning Cemetery. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com