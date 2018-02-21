Jerry L. Sharpe, 70, of Corning passed away February 17, 2018 in Dallas, TX. Coach Sharpe was retired from Corning School District. He enjoyed duck hunting, golfing, and spending time with his family. He was of the Church of Christ faith. On July 11, 1970, he married Sally (Phelan) Sharpe. She preceded him in death on March 3, 1996. He married Becky (Whelchel) Sharpe on November 14, 1997. She survives. Other survivors include his children Scott (Betsy) Sharpe of Paragould, Jeri Lynn (Brock) Swann of Piggott, Gary Don of Corning, Cindy (James) Frans of Jonesboro, Kristi (Jonas) Vanpool and Ashley Lewis, both of Corning; brother Don (Roxie) Sharpe of Republic, MO; and grandchildren Hanna, Emlee, Burke, Harper, Sidney, Jakob, Kylee, Madison, Bailey, Bentley, and Payton. In addition to his wife, Sally, he was also preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Ellen (Scrivner) Sharpe. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with John Bradshaw officiating. Burial will be in Corning Cemetery. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com