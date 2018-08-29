Jean O’Daniel, 83, of Corning passed away August 23, 2018 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, MO. Mrs. O’Daniel was a homemaker who enjoyed going to the Kingdom Hall and resell shops, picture albums, reading, sewing, and taking care of children. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witness, Corning. On Sept. 29, 1949, she married C. A. O’Daniel. He survives. Other survivors include her children Dorothy O’Daniel of Deer Park, TX, Phillip O’Daniel of Horseshoe Lake, Timothy O’Daniel of Little Rock, Beth Oldrid of Raynham, MA, Robin O’Daniel of Rector, Barbara Patrick and David O’Daniel both of Corning; brother Larry Householder of Deer Park; sister Helen Davis of Pasadena, TX; 18 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents Brasher Householder and Effie (Maxwell) Stevenson, son Teddy O’Daniel and grandchildren Lauren O’Daniel and Stacy Barton; and great grandson Richard Santos. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences: ww.ermertfuneral-home.com