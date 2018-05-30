Jay Rigdon, 53, of Corning passed away May 23, 2018 at St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro. Jay was retired from L. A. Darling in Corning. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and camping. On January 3, 2009, he married Sheila Clem. She survives. Other survivors include his children Matt (Shelby) Rigdon, Tiffany Whitman, Whitney (Trent) Edwards, and Justin (Karla) Whitman all of Corning; sister Rhonda (Terry) Phillips of Piggott; grandchildren Riley, Katelyn, Jolie, Carter, and Tucker; nephew Tray (Tara) Rigdon of Piggott; and great niece and nephew Lexi and Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents J. V. and Janice (Robinson) Rigdon and brother Ronnie Rigdon. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 4 PM at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service will follow at 4 PM at the funeral home with Bruce McGrew and Johnny Bradshaw officiating. Burial will be in Post Oak Cemetery, Mc- Dougal. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com