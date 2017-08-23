Janis Spinks 90, of Clarksdale, MS, formerly of Corning, passed away Monday, August 14, 2017 at Memphis, TN. Mrs. Spinks was born in Knobel, AR on May 14, 1927. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a member of Thorn Grove Freewill Baptist Church. She married her husband of 44 years Jesse Adrian Spinks on November 27, 1948, he preceded her in death on May 1, 1993. Survivors include her children: John (Jean) Duff of Alligator, MS, Jerry (Debra) Spinks of Piedmont, MO; Rod (Dawn) Spinks of Clarksdale; Mike (Lynne) Spinks of Little Rock, AR; Tim (Dotty) Spinks of Clarksdale. 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Jesse Adrian Spinks, son Jim Spinks; parents Eunice (Phillips) Clark and Ervin Clark; sister Naomi Arnold; and granddaughter Melissa. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, August 19, 2017 in the Ermert Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Hutto officiating. Burial followed in the Greene County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com.