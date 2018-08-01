Hermon “Pete” Liles, Jr., 85, of Corning passed away July 26, 2018 at St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro. Mr. Liles was born September 12, 1932 in Kennett, MO. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1955 to 1957. He was of the Baptist Faith. On August 25, 1957, he married his wife of 60 years, Lucille (Costephens) Liles. She survives. Other survivors include his sons Delane (Missy) Liles of Corning and David Liles of Trumann; grandson Jason (Emily) Liles of Corning; great granddaughter Emercyn; sisters-in-law Stella Liles of Kennett, MO and Shirley Costephens of Malden, MO; and several nephews, nieces, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Hermon and Anna Marie (Arbuckle) Liles, sister Flora Faye Wyatt and her husband Danny, and brother Johnny Liles. Visitation was Friday July 27, 2018 at Ermert Funeral Home from 6 to 8 P.M. Funeral service was Saturday July 28, 2018 at 3 P.M. at the funeral home with Herbie Holsapple officiating. Burial was at Corning Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Ed Alexander, Kenny Payne, Phil Payne, Ed Rounds, Hunter Cole, and Doug Fowler. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Kirby, Rex Watson, Don Miller, Bob Chapman, Marion Payne, and Phillip Short. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com