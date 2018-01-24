Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve. The FFA Motto Learning to Do...Hannah spent her time doing what she loved--basketball, trap, pageants, and FFA. Each new thing she learned she took it on with passion. Doing To Learn…Hannah read it or “googled it” and then she did it—from power units to public speaking. Earning to live…Hannah saw the opportunities and earned her way not only into the business world but the hearts of those who did business with her--Farming tough and Big Iron Strong. Living to serve...Her family, her friends and her animals— watching over each one. Hannah celebrated God’s creations and cared for those that He entrusted her with. Hannah Marie Blankenship came to her family December 26, 2001. We celebrated her life of 16 years and graciously thank God for allowing us to be a part of her journey on this earth which ended on January 21, 2018. She left behind her parents Bobby and Angela Blankenship and brothers Trey, Phillip, and Josh along with God Parents Jason and Kristy Horner and son Weston, grandparents Harold and Wilma Bauschlicher, Pat Blankenship and Bob Blankenship. The many lives she touched are too numerous to mention. They include a large family, many friends, and a horse and some cows too. The community will celebrate her life on Thursday January 25, 2018 beginning at 10 am at the Corning High School Gymnasium. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm with Rev. Josh Raspberry officiating under the direction of Ermert Funeral Home, Corning. Burial will be at New Hope Cemetery in Pollard, AR. She was a mess of beautiful contradictions that made her whole, she wore fire for skin but a storm lived in her soul. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hearts4Rescue Poplar Bluff, MO www.facebook. com/Hearts4Rescue or to the Hannah Blankenship Memorial Scholarship Fund at First National Bank branches in Northeast Arkansas to be awarded annually for young women entering the agricultural field. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com