Gwendolyn Kay Bradshaw, 67, of Biggers, Arkansas, passed away December 20, 2017, surrounded by her family at her home. She was born on January 15, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Letha (Williams) Read. She was united in marriage to Johnny Bradshaw on January 1, 1966, and to this union three daughters were born. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Rudy Read, Nickey Read, and Barry Read. She is survived by her loving husband, Johnny Bradshaw; three daughters: Valerie Ragsdell and husband Tyrone, Johnna Redman and husband Troy, and Malissa Pipkin and husband Jack; grandchildren: Nikki Ward, Brittany Brashers, Amanda Parr, Megean VanWinkle, Brandon Redman, Layla Crouch, Erica Wicker, Read Phillips, and Jacklyn Pipkin; seventeen great-grandchildren; two sisters; Jan Read and Cindy Bolen; and many other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ in McDougal, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home of Piggott, Arkansas, was in charge of the arrangements