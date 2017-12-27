Glenn Eugene Rou

Glenn Eugene Rouse, 77, of Jonesboro, entered Heaven’s gates on Christmas night December 25, 2017 at 6:34pm. He was surrounded by his loving family at the Phil and Flo Jones Hospice House when he earned his eternal reward. Glenn was known by many by his nickname “Peewee”, earning this nickname at an early age when an aunts dog named Peewee ran off about the time Glenn was born. Standing at 5 ft 5 inches the nickname always seemed appropriate. It wasn’t until recent months we learned that he always hated that nickname! To know Glenn was to love him; it was impossible to not love a man with such wittiness, kindness, and selflessness. Even those caring for him in his last days commented that they could tell he was a precious man. Glenn was born at home near Hornersville, MO close to the state line of Arkansas and Missouri to Elmer Jr. and Eunice (Glenn) Rouse on December 19, 1940. Glenn graduated from Hornersville High School. From an early age Glenn knew the importance of hard work, growing up working at his father’s side on the farm and the local service station. He learned to play the bass guitar as a teenager and quickly learned that he could make more money playing music in one night than he could all week on the farm or service station. His band the B Sharps shared the stage with some future music greats! Glenn and the love of his life, Lavonda, were united in marriage on February 19, 1966. They eloped to Holly Springs, MS with good friends Kenny and Diane Johnson standing up for them. Everyone said it wouldn’t last, but almost 52 years later, they proved them wrong. Glenn spent most of his early adult life living in Piggott, Arkansas farming alongside his father, then in the mid 1980’s he went into the insurance business. At that time he purchased Poyner Insurance Agency in Corning which became MidSouth Insurance Agency. In 1988, he and Lavonda moved from Piggott to Corning and made that their home until 2009 when they retired to Branson, MO. Even with retirement, Glenn continued to work in Branson, working at theaters such as the Welk Resort, and the Yakov Smirnoff Comedy Theater. Most recently he was working as a shuttle driver for Summer Winds Resort in Branson. Glenn began having health problems and he and Lavonda decided it was time to move closer to family. He and Lavonda moved to Jonesboro in June of 2017. Shortly after the move, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He fought that fight with bravery, dignity, and hope until the Lord decided it was time for him to win the battle and call him home. Glenn served our country early in life as a member of the Army Reserves. He was a 32nd degree Freemason. Most importantly Glenn placed his faith in Jesus Christ as is personal savior at age 11 and was baptized in the Cole Ditch. At age 13 he rededicated his life to Christ and was baptized at Hornersville Baptist Church on July 23, 1953. He is currently a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church in Branson. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Becky Speer. He is survived by his wife Lavonda of Jonesboro, son Dr. Kevin Rouse and wife Dana of Jonesboro, daughter Sandra Wurdeman of Jonesboro. Grandchildren Madison Rouse, Jackson Rouse of Jonesboro, Kylie Allen and husband Jeremiah of Paragould, Bekah Whittley and husband Lee of Harrisburg, and Jase Speer and wife Heather of Piggott. Great grandchildren Jason Waddell Jr, Gabriel Waddell, Jesse Sanders, Katelynn Waddell, Aaron Allen, Desmond Allen, Keaton Speer, Harleigh Speer, Rebekah Grace Whittley, and Heath Speer. He also survived by his sister Carolyn Hatch and husband Phillip of Hornersville, MO and Carolyn’s son David K. Powell and son Austin. Funeral service will be Thursday, December 28, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at Hoggard & Sons Chapel with David Richey officiating. Burial will follow at Piggott Cemetery in Piggott, Arkansas. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Active pallbearers will be Jackson Rouse, Jason Waddell Jr, Gabriel Waddell, Jase Speer, Keaton Speer, and Austin Powell Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Galyean, Danny Brown, Daryl Crafton, Greg Wall, Tommy George, Don Russell, David K. Powell, Tom Morris, Joe Riggs, Gordon Wright, Marshall Wilson, and Jimmy Blankenship In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House at St Bernards or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.