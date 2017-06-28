Glen Thomas Page, 76 of Brookland, AR passed from this life on June 21, 2017 at St. Bernard’s Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro. He was born on July 4, 1940 in Delaplaine, AR to the late Artie and Marie (Maynard) Page. He was of the Pentecostal belief and worked hard as a farmer. Glen was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Shirley Page; second wife Louise Page; two brothers Waylon Page, Eddie Page; one sister Irene Tilley; one grandchild. He is survived by five sons Wayne Page of Lafe, AR; Gary Page of Jonesboro, AR; Randy and Mary and James and Wava Page of Brookland; Gregory Page of Phoenix, AZ; one daughter Shirley Diane and Paul Gilliam of Marmaduke, AR; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three sisters Marieatta Wooldridge of Corning, AR; Joyce Midgett of Datto, AR and Carolyn Page of Corning, along with a host of other special relatives and numerous friends.