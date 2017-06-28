Georgia March, 81, of Corning passed away at home June 25, 2017. Mrs. March was a homemaker who enjoyed canning, sewing, and gardening. She was of the Baptist faith. On August 8, 1952 she married her husband of 64 years, Zenith March, Sr. He survives. Other survivors are her children Lee March of Maynard, Wyatt March and Sarah Breece, both of Datto, Lucas March and Eric March both of Corning, Starr Collins of Willow Springs, MO, and Lisa Finney of West Plains, MO; and serveral grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Fletcher and Vinnie Mae (Smith) Waters; and son Zenith March, Jr. A memorial service will be held at a later date.