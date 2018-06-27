Gage Dodd, 17, of Knobel, AR., passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018 in Corning, AR. Mr. Dodd was born in Pine Bluff, AR., on June 15, 2001. He was set to begin his senior year at Piggott High School and worked on the family farm. He loved to hunt, scuba dive, listen to music, play guitar and hot rod cars. He was of the Christian faith. He is survived by his father Blake Dodd of Knobel, AR.; his mother Laura Cox of Paragould, AR.; one sister Kalea Morgan Cox of Searcy, AR.; two brothers Jude and Jhett Dodd of Knobel, AR.; grandparents Marcia Woodhouse of Knobel, AR., Joe Ray Dodd of Knobel, AR.; great-grandparents Joe and Melvina Dodd of Knobel, AR., and Clevagene Smith of Nashville, TN.; aunt Christie Watson of Franklin, TN.; two uncles Jason Banks of Piggott, AR., and Mark Lewis of Piggott, AR. He was preceded in death by his nana Norma Lewis and papa Lloyd B. Smith. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM in the Piggott High School Gymnasium with Reverend Kevin Murray officiating. Burial will follow the services at Nimmons Cemetery in Nimmons, AR. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 26, 2018 from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM in the Ermert Funeral Home Chapel in Corning, AR. Serving as pallbearers are Elijah Bellars, Dylan Bellars, Hayden Lemmons, Spencer Hardin, Sky Wright and Ryan Stormes. Honorary pallbearers will be the Piggott High School Football Team and Nathan Bass. In lieu of flowers donations should be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome. com