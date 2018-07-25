Frank Dontie “Donnie” Dewey Meeker, 73, of Imboden and Cherokee Village, Ark., passed away July 16, 2018. He was born Aug. 31, 1944, in Exeter, Calif. Frank was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the 5th Air Force. He had worked as a service technician in pest control and enjoyed watching sports. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma (Shackelford) Edwards Meeker, his father, Frank Edwards, his step-father, Alvin Meeker, and a step-sister, Co Ann Meeker. Survivors include his wife, Dianne (Lukes) Christian Meeker; sons, Clinton (Michelle) and Adam Meeker; a step-son, James Christian; stepmother, Rayo Edwards; step-sisters, Dee Ann Boswell and Karen Crismon; step-brothers, Kerry and David Edwards; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; many other relatives and good friends. Private graveside services will be at a later date in Oaklawn Cemetery at Highland, Ark. Arrangements are with Tri-County Funeral Home of Highland.