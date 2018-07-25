Frank Dontie “Donnie” Dewey Meeker
Frank Dontie “Donnie” Dewey Meeker, 73, of Imboden and Cherokee Village, Ark., passed away July 16, 2018. He was born Aug. 31, 1944, in Exeter, Calif. Frank was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the 5th Air Force. He had worked as a service technician in pest control and enjoyed watching sports. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma (Shackelford) Edwards Meeker, his father, Frank Edwards, his step-father, Alvin Meeker, and a step-sister, Co Ann Meeker. Survivors include his wife, Dianne (Lukes) Christian Meeker; sons, Clinton (Michelle) and Adam Meeker; a step-son, James Christian; stepmother, Rayo Edwards; step-sisters, Dee Ann Boswell and Karen Crismon; step-brothers, Kerry and David Edwards; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; many other relatives and good friends. Private graveside services will be at a later date in Oaklawn Cemetery at Highland, Ark. Arrangements are with Tri-County Funeral Home of Highland.