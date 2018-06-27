Flo Walker, 91, of Knobel passed away June 19, 2018 at home. Mrs. Walker was born August 14, 1926 in Peach Orchard the daughter of the late Nolen and Rosa (Le- Grand) Reynolds. She was a homemaker and worked at Walker’s Car Wash in Corning who enjoyed playing cards and camp- Flo Walker ing. She was a member of Knobel United Methodist Church and Peach Orchard Eastern Star. On March 3, 1942, she married Calvin Walker. They have lived in the Knobel area, where they farmed for 76 years. Other survivors include her children Doris (Don) Morris and Larry (Angie) Walker; grandchildren Mark Rutledge, Eric (Brandy) Rutledge and Wade (Jody) Walker; great grandchildren Jacob, Rachael, and Allie Walker, Ashley (C. J.) Smith, Diamond and Mackenzie Holt; great great grandsons Jack and Max Smith; several nieces, nephews, special neighbors, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister June, brother Floyd, and grandson Warren Walker. Visitation was Friday 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Graveside service followed at 1 p.m. at Greene County Memorial Gardens in Paragould with Tim Carter officiating. Burial followed. Memorials may be made to Children’s Homes, Inc., 5515 Walcott Rd., Paragould, AR 72450 or Flo or Phil Jones Hospice, 1148 E. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro, AR 72401. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome. com