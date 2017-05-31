Eugene Malone, 85, of Poplar Bluff passed away May 29, 2017 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff. Survivors are his wife Elsie Malone of Poplar Bluff; brother Cornealius Malone, Jr. of St. Louis; and sister Polly Boyd of Perry, GA. Graveside service was held May 31, 2017 at Bond Cemetery in Knobel, AR with Pastor Herbert Ellis officiating. Burial followed at Bond Cemetery under the direction of Ermert Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com