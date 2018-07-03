Elmer Russ Williams, Jr., 86, of Corning, AR died Friday, June 29, 2018 at Arkansas Methodist Hospital in Paragould, AR. Born December 10, 1931 at Union City, TN. He served in the US Army and was a retired truck driver. On June 7, 1957 he married Nina Vannada. Russ enjoyed Coon hunting, training dogs, visiting friends at Mc- Donald’s and the coffee shops. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Corning. His children are Barbara Carter and Sharon Blackman of Corning and Lisa, Ann and Sis. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two sisters and four brothers. He had five grandchildren, Deanna Duncan, Lynn Gearhart, Mark Gearhart, Johanna Sullivan and Robbie Blackman. Eight greatgrandchildren, Jennifer Larocque, Joseph Gearhart, Samantha Denton, Alax Blackman, Destiny Gearhart, Cheyenne Gearhart, Dylan Gearhart and Austin Duncan and two great-great-grandchildren, Dakota Blackman and Caden Denton. Memorial visitation was at 10:00 a.m., and Memorial service at 12 noon, Tuesday July 3, at Fowler & Sons Funeral Home in Neelyville, MO. Burial will be in Corning Cemetery at a later date