Earshal Long, 97, of Reyno passed away Jan. 8, 2018 at St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro. Mr. Long was a painter and a member of Local Union #256. He attended Church of the Nazarene. On Dec. 8, 1940, he married Sylvia Inez McIntosh. She preceded him in death on Nov. 30, 2012. Survivors include his children Sharon Long of Reyno, Mary (John) Coito of Nipomo, CA, Earshal (Marilyn) Long of Fresno, CA, Michael (Nicole) Long of Yorba Linda, CA, and Richard Long of Reyno; brothers Lonnie (Carol) Long of Los Alamitos, CA and Charles (Betty) Long of Knoxville, TN; sisters Maxine (Lowell) Myers, Mel (Hank) Eaker, and Geraldine Moore all of Advance, MO; sisters-in-law June (Maurice) Hamilton of Corning and Lessie Robins of Advance; nine grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his parents Bland and Minnie (Welker) Long; brothers Parks Long and Benton (Louise) Long; and sister Nadine (Elwood) Robison. Visitation will be Thurs. Jan. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Additional visitation will be Fri. Jan. 12 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Home in Advance, MO. Funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Rev. Fred Ritter officiating. Burial will be at Morgan Memorial Park Chapel Cemetery in Advance. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com