Earldeen Stafford, 98, of Corning passed away May 12, 2018 at Corning Therapy and Living Center in Corning. Mrs. Stafford was a retired pharmacy clerk for Morgan Pharmacy in Corning. She enjoyed making pies and fishing. She was a member of House of Prayer, Corning. Survivors include her grandchildren Chris C. Stafford of Cabot and Mark W. Stafford of Van Buren; daughter-in-law Linda Stafford Johnson of Corning; great grandchildren Ryan, Drake, and Tori; and nieces Coleen Randolph of Big Pine, CA, Connie Grayson of Kelso, WA, Dannie Polk of Reno, NV, and Claudine Parrent of St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband Cleo E. Stafford; son Cleo E. Stafford, Jr.; parents Sigler and Alta (Farris) Polk; and brothers Jerome and Jack Polk. Visitation will be Wednesday May 16, 2018 from 1 to 2 PM at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service will follow at 2 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Jimmy McMasters officiating. Burial will be in Corning Cemetery. Memorials may be made to House of Prayer, 803 W. Main St., Corning, AR 72422. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com