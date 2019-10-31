Doris Sisco Hawkins, 79, of Piedmont, MO passed away October 24, 2019 at Clark’s Mountain Skilled Nursing in Piedmont.

Mrs. Hawkins was born November 23, 1939 in Success. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was of the Baptist faith.

On December 26, 1980, she married George Elvin Hawkins. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2011.

Survivors include her children Wildon (Diana) Hawkins of Hot Springs, James (Sharon) Coleman of Cedar Hill, MO, Janice (John) Halbert of Steelville, MO, Shirley (Randy) Hays of St. Louis, MO, Lisa (Mark) Fowler of Paragould; brother Wayne (Viola) Sisco of Success; sister Cloyce Dean Eagy of Olney Springs, CO; grandchildren: Tera (Wes) Helding, Amber (Joseph) Zundel, Randy (Buddy) Hays, Bailey Coletta, Steffany (Pete) Stringer, Alicia (Tim Briley) Coleman, Austin (Morgan Norman) Halbert, Kody (Kelsey) Whitney, Megan (Gabe) Roberts, and Matt Fowler; and great grandchildren Zoey and Leo Zundel, Eleanor and Owen Helding, Avery Jean Hays, Charlie John Stringer, John and Baylee Stringer, Fowler Paul Roberts, and soon to be Kolt Edward Whitney, Lydia Faye Halbert, and Elizabeth Quinn Roberts.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents James Elbert and Lorene (DeArmon) Sisco and infant sister Shirley Sisco.

Visitation will be Sunday Oct. 27, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Kent Smith officiating. Burial will be in Hitt Cemetery, Success.

