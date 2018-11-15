Donald Owens, age 82, of Russellville, died Thursday, November 8, 2018, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. He was born November 11, 1935, in Success, to Robert Armstrong and Pansy Ona Thom Owens.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he also served as a greeter. He was a United States Air Force veteran during the Korean War. He worked for the Federal Aviation Administration during a 42-year career, ending as the manager of Drake Field Control Tower in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He delivered food to shut-ins and volunteered at the River Valley Christian Clinic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Bob; and a son-in-law, Jay Miller.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Claudette Owens of Russellville; a son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Sophie Owens of Fort Worth, Texas; a daughter, Cristy Miller of Russellville; five grandchildren, Ryan Miller of Little Rock, Katie (Matt) Fink of Conway, and Hunter, Becky and Max Owens, all of Fort Worth, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Lainey and Owen Fink, both of Conway.

The funeral service was at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, November 12, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Russellville, with the Rev. Greg Sykes, the Rev. Mike Cloud, and the Rev. Stephen Davis officiating. Burial was in Rest Haven Memorial Park and under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service.

The family received friends on Sunday, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Pallbearers where Ken Evans, Jack Miller, Steve Brackins, David Bauman, Iver Jacobson, Larry Dane, Gary Denton, Wendell Van Es, Jim Lanier, and Gene Goodman.

