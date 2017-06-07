Charles Junior Farmer, 79, of Marmaduke, passed away Wednesday, May 21, 2017, at his residence. Survivors included his wife of 61 years, Bonnie; children, Sheila (Danny) Garmroth, Steven (Tammie) Farmer, and Deana (Leonard) Banning; grandchildren, Christy (Michael) Lentz, Bethany (Jake) Trahan, Brittany Banning, Derek Farmer, and Blaine Banning; great grandchildren, Natalie and Parker Lentz; and sisters, Mildred Giddings and Margie Parten. Charles was the son of the late Willie Farmer and the late Tom “Pa” and Ruth Farmer Dickey. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bill, Richard, Frank, Donald, and John Farmer. He was a member of Union Central Church of Christ, and he retired from L.A. Darling. Charles loved to fish, and he rarely missed a St. Louis Cardinal game. He loved his church, his wife, and his family. A memorial service was held at Union Central Church of Christ with Blaine Banning and Sonny Childs officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Berlie Phillips, Jim Thomason, Don Hardin, Donnie Carr, Jake Trahan, and DeAndre Cullins. Online tributes: www.heathfuneralhome.com