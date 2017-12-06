Charles Harmon Malding, 67, of Peach Orchard passed away Dec. 4, 2017 at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro. Mr. Malding was born May 27, 1950 in Piggott. He spent his life doing what he loved, farming and serving as fire chief for many years. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren and fur baby Macy. Survivors include his wife Debbie Malding of the home; children Tammie (Larry) King of Biggers, Alicia (John) Croney of Maynard, and Harmon (Jennifer) Malding of Peach Orchard; brother Bob (Dora Mae) Beecher of Corning; sisters Lois Guynes of DeSoto, MO and Mary Carpenter of Paragould; grandchildren Alexandra Renae (Shane) Woods of Biggers, Christian Wayne and Hannah Elizabeth, and Caleb James Malding Croney all of Maynard; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Andy and Cecil (Hogan) Malding; brothers Harmon and Herb Malding, Dave, Jake, and Jim Beecher; and sisters Martha Warbritton and Florence Hinkle. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. William Allen officiating. Burial at Hosea Cemetery, Knobel. Pallbearers will be Wayne Nickason, Joey Croney, Rory Small, C.J. Vallance, John Rainwater, and Johnny Fry. Honorary pallbearers will be Leslie Eason, Jeff Coffell, and Brian Cannon. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com http://www.ermertfuneralhome.com