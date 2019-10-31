Charles Choate

Charles “Tuffy” Choate, 86, of Farmington, MO, formerly of Knobel, passed away October 26, 2019 at home.

Mr. Choate worked at a sawmill, St. Louis Shipyard and was a farmer. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He attended Assembly of God.

On March 13, 1964, he married Geraldean Ray. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2018.

Survivors include his children David Choate of Bonne Terre, MO, Belinda Choate of Farmington, MO, and Diane Morgan of Alabama; brother Donnie Choate of Lyons, OR; grandchildren Drake, Paige, Jones, Chelise, Nina, Michael, Emerald, Cash, and Mayola; and great grandchildren Riley, Bryan, CamiLynn, Abigail, Sophia, Jaxon, and Loraina.

In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his sons Billy and Doug Choate; parents Clyde Sebert and Mamie Mabel (Gail) Choate; and siblings Shirley, Beulah, Mary, JB, and IdaBelle.

Visitation will be Friday from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Marlin Ray officiating. Burial will be in Hosea Cemetery, Knobel.

