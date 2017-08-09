Charles “Heavy” Sims Sr, 76 of Marmaduke passed away on August 3, 2017. He was born January 26, 1941 to the late James Edward and Edna Mae (Copeland) Sims in Stonewall. Heavy was an employee of Emerson Electric for many years and will be greatly missed by his family. He was also preceded in death by a son: Charles Edward Sims, Jr and a grandson: Stephen Sims. Surviving Charles is his wife: Frances Sims, a son: Michael and Debbie Sims of Hooker, daughters: Kimberly and Tommy Roush of Knob, Angela and Arlie Oliver of Paragould, Leigh and Terry Smith of Corning, grandchildren: Crystal Wheeler, Carrie Sims, Christopher Roush, Anna Wimberley, Josh Roush, Rebecca Dunn, Natalie Smith, Rachel Roush, Brantley Smith, Great-Grandchildren: Braxton Hood, Zane Wheeler, Kreed Wheeler, Olivia Roush, O’Connor Roush, Orion Roush, Sarah Roush, Ella Miller, and Emmalee Miller, His brothers: Raleigh Garner and Billy Garner and sisters: Ann Rogers, Barbara Phillips and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services were conducted Monday, August 7, 2017. Interment was at the Gainsville Cemetery with Reverend Gary Holcomb in charge of the services. You may sign the online condolence book at www.irbyfuneralhome.com