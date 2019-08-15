Ms. Charity Wynnette (Carpenter) Grommon, 49, of Christopher, IL., passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, IL.

Ms. Grommon was born in Walnut Ridge, on June 8, 1970. She was a homemaker who enjoyed video games, plants and playing with her grandchildren. She attended Crosstrail Cowboy Church.

She is survived by her fiancé Todd Turvold of Christopher, IL.; her children Ashley and husband Cody Penberthy of Park Hills, MO., Dakota Gallaher of Bonne Terre, MO.; her mother Cynthia and husband James Wedding of Hawesville, KY.; father Douglas Carpenter of Christopher, IL.; half-brother Cody wedding and wife Stephanie of Hawesville, KY.; half-sister Sheena and husband Austin Smith of Christopher, IL.; stepbrother Eddie Wedding and wife Lori of Marseilles, IL.; stepsister Lisa Stallings of AL.; 10 grandchildren Aidan, Makailyn, Darien, Xavier, Makynzee, Dakota, Angelynn, Emilyn, Cody, Zaiden and Jaylenn; several other family members including several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother Douglas Carpenter and granddaughter Aubreigh Penberthy.

Funeral services was conducted Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Ermert Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed the services at Pirtle Cemetery in Peach Orchard, AR. Visitation was held Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com