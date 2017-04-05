Carolyn (Cordell) Arnold, 76, of Corning, departed this life Thursday, March 30, 2017. She was born Febraury 20, 1941, to Bill and LaMinda (McCuiston) Cordell in Blytheville, AR. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Crodell. Surivors include three sons: Joe Arnold, Rock Island, IL, Billy (Wendy) Arnold, Antioch, TN, and Adam Arnold of Pocahontas; two grandsons: Nick and Matthew Arnold. Others surviving are her special friend of 17 years, Joe Dudgeon of Corning; three sisters: Linda (Jimmy) Gilland of Peach Orchard, Janice Brewster of Corning and Margaret Cordell of Mayflower; one brother Richard Cordell of Ringgold, LA; and sister-in-law Vicki Cordell of Jonesboro. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Carol’s honor to The American Cancer Society.