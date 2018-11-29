Caroline Melton, 83, of Paragould went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2018.

Born June 2, 1935 in Knobel, Mrs. Melton was a homemaker. She traveled extensively, loved children, was a mom to everyone, and always had a positive outlook and smile on her face. She was a member of Gainesville Church of Christ in Paragould.

On August 31, 1973, she married her husband of 45 years Ewell Melton. He survives.

Other survivors include her sisters Imogene Cable of Paragould, Florence Davidson of Albuquerque, NM, and Cona Ricker of Knobel, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Milan “Pete” and Margie (Hart) Ashby and brothers Lee, Stanton, J. T., Melvin, and Leonard Ashby.

Visitation was Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service followed at 12 noon at the funeral home with Kenny Cable officiating. Burial was at New Hope Cemetery in Pollard.

