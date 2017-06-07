Buster Griggs, 92, of Corning, passed away May 30, 2017. Mr. Griggs was a retired Clay County treasurer, having served three terms ending in 1988. Prior to that position, he served as the Clay County juvenile officer. He was the office manager for Johansen Shoe factory in Corning for several years. In 1961, Mr. Griggs and his family built and then operated Griggs Lanes Bowling Center for several years. After graduation from Cardwell (Missouri) High School in 1943, he worked for Douglas Aircraft Company in Long Beach, CA, building bombers for the war effort. After the war he worked for McDonald-Douglas Aircraft in St. Louis before returning to Corning to work with A.N. Smalley and Sons as a wallpaper hanger. In 1946, he married Wilma Coonce of Corning. In 1950, Buster and Wilma joined the First Christian Church and he became an elder two years later, a position he held at the time of his death. He also served as Sunday School Superintendent and song leader for many years, as well as being a parttime lay minister. He served at the Christian Church at Paragould, Arkansas and several others. He went on missionary trips to Haiti, the Philippines, and Mexico. He was also the manager of the Mo-Ark Christian Service Camp near Naylor, Missouri, and was actively involved in its operation for several decades. Mr. Griggs was a longstanding member of the Corning Lions Club, serving several terms as President and was presented the Lions Melvin Jones Fellow Award. He also participated in numerous Lions Club charity shows over the years, singing and playing his guitar. He is survived by his wife, Wilma, of the home; three children, Buster, Jr. (Boyd) and wife Karen, of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Brent and wife Linda of Darby, Montana and Kelly Eastham and husband Rick, of Paris, Illinois. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Cory Eastham and wife Kellie, Kalen Jefferies and husband Patrick, and two great grandchildren, Carter and Hadley Eastham, all of Paris. Also surviving is his sister, Sally Brown of Corning, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Othar Burgess Griggs and Betty Reagan Griggs, brothers James, J.O. Jr., Homer, Charles, Telbert and Bob and sisters Mary and Amy. Funeral services were held at the First Christian Church in Corning on Saturday, June 3. Burial followed in the Corning Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Mo-Ark Christian Service Camp, Mid-South Christian College, or First Christian Church. Ministers officiating were Lewis Regis and Tim Burgess, serving as pallbearers were Blue Riggan, Mark Coonce, Carl Coonce, Dennis Haines, Randy Goodman and Terry Griggs, honorary pallbearers were John Brown and S.L. Coonce.