Bradley Gene Miller 27, of Naylor Mo., departed from this life on, November 1, 2018. On August 9, 1991, Brad was born in Jonesboro Arkansas to Rebecca Alexander, she survives. Also surviving is 1 daughter; Lillie Miller; 3 sisters, Raylynn Alexander, Breanna Alexander and Emily Alexander all of Naylor Mo. In his spare time he enjoyed Fishing, Coin Collecting and the Boston Redsox. He will be greatly missed by his family as well as may friends and other family members.