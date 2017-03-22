Bonnie Locke, 91, of Oak Grove passed away March 15, 2017, at St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro.

Mrs. Locke was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family. She was of Christian faith.

Survivors include her daughter Rebecca “Becky” Austin (Donnie Ewing) of Paragould; sisters Nadeith Horner of Tulsa, OK and Letha Murray of Corning; grandchild Melody Hill (Tim Flebbe) of Paragould; and great grandchildren Trey, Alex, and Sadie.

She was preceded in death by husbands Robert Locke and Howard Green; sons Aubrey Locke and Howard Green, Jr.; parents Wilson and Callie (Clark) Wiseman; and siblings Alta Archer, Hazel Archer, Leota Knoppe, Reba Triplett, Lena Cummings, Hilda Wright, and Cecil Wiseman.

Funeral service was Sunday, March 26, at Ermert Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Greene County Memorial Gardens in Paragould.