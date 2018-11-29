Bob Shipman, 72, of Corning passed away November 19, 2018 at home.

Mr. Shipman was retired from CenterPoint Energy. He proudly served in the US Marines and was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Corning.

On October 7, 1967, he married Joan Karnes. She survives.

Other survivors include his children Bobby (Laura) Shipman of Jonesboro, Russ (Stephanie) Shipman of Bono and Jason (Jennifer) Shipman of Searcy; mother Ruth Shipman Duff of Corning; sisters Mary Coleman of Spring, TX and Liz Haywood of Corning; and grandchildren Bobby, Anna, Wil, Allison, Michael, Ean, and Evie.

He was preceded in death by his father Dewey Shipman and brother Bill Shipman.

Visitation was Friday from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service followed at 2 P.M. at the funeral home with Bro. Josh Carver officiating. Burial will be at Corning Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 800 SW 5th St., Corning, AR 72422 or St. Jude’s, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

