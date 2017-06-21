Billy Wayne Sollis passed away at home in San Tan Valley, AZ on May 13, 2017. The son of the late John W. and June (Rose) Sollis, he was born December 11, 1945 in Peach Orchard, AR. He served three tours of duty in the Army in Vietnam as a radio communication operator. Survivors include his wife Bette (Venditelli) Sollis; daughter Cheryl Stewart of Jonesboro; granddaughter Chelby; sister Joanne (Ken Luckey of Rockford, IL; brothers Jerome (Patsy) of Corning, Doug (Glenda) of Hot Springs, AR, Bob (Alene) of Blair, OK and special friend Mellissa (Jesse) Biglay. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Adrian (A.J.) Sollis. A military memorial service was held June 1 at National Memorial Cemetery in Pheonix.