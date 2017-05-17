Betty Deloris Wade, 78, of Falmouth, MI, passed away on March 28, 2017. She was born to Harl and Ethel (Harley) Tyler May 10, 1938, at Thorn Grove, AR, where she spent her formative years. She worked for Compact Computer Company for many years. She moved to St. Louis out of high school, then lived in New Mexico for over 50 years. Eleven years ago she moved to the Falmouth area to be with family. She had a big heart and loved animals. For over 12 years, she provided care for her aged mother. As a young girl she picked cotton in the fields of Arkansas. She is survived by her siblings, Howard (Roberta) Tyler of Mt. Morris, Jerry (Linda) Tyler and Mary Tyler, both of Falmouth, and Bradley Kenneth Tyler of Harrisville. She also has several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her former husband Bill Wade and her parents. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held later at the Corning Cemetery in Corning, AR. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, MI. Cards and letters to the family are appreciated by mailing to 9249 Young Rd. Falmouth, MI 49632.