Bethany Renee Stormes, 17, of Knobel, AR., passed away Friday, August, 17, 2018 in Moark, AR. Ms. Stormes was born in Paragould, AR., on December 12, 2000. She was senior at Corning High School. She was a member of the basketball and softball teams. She loved hunting, fishing, stock car racing, taking care of her pets, spending time with family and friends, and all things outdoors. She was a member of Delaplaine Baptist Church. She is survived by her parents Derwin and Tina Stormes of Knobel; two brothers Nathan Stormes of Knobel, Dylan Stormes of Knobel; grandparents Dian and Keith Stormes of Knobel, great-grandmother Mattie King of Lafe, AR; several aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous friends, her dog she dearly loved Milo and all her other animals. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents Elvin King, Ben and Madie Stormes, Kurby and Viola Keeling; grandparents Rita and Dean Sweaney. Graveside funeral services was conducted Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 5:45 PM at Hosea Cemetery in Knobel with Brothers David Stalling and Terry Phipps officiating. Visitation was held at 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM in the Corning High School Gymnasium. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome. com