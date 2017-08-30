Axie Jaunita Bartlett, 101, of Corning, passed away August 27, 2017 at Piggott Community Hospital in Piggott. Mrs. Bartlett was born in Smithville, AR, on September 23, 1915. She was a homemaker, she enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, canning, playing cards and bingo. She was a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in McDougal, AR. She married her husband of 53 years James “Jim” Bartlett on March 21, 1937 in Cave City, AR, he preceded her in death on December 10, 1990. She is survived by two sons Jimmie Bartlett of Bowling green, KY, Joe Tom Bartlett of Corning, AR. She was also preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Vada (Curtis) Coke; Brothers H.C. Coke, L.B. Coke, J.W. Coke, Button Hart and sister Aldine Bartlett. Graveside funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in the Corning Cemetery with Rev. Troy Johnson officiating. www.ermertfuneralhome.com