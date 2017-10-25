Aubree Michelle Bearden, 2-year-old daughter of Aaron and Kandace Mays Bearden, passed away surrounded by her family on October 22, 2017, at her home in Paragould, Arkansas. She was born on May 6, 2015 in Little Rock, Arkansas. She is survived by her parents, Aaron and Kandace (Mays) Bearden of Paragould, Arkansas; siblings: Logan Bearden, Hanna Carter, and Ashlynn Bearden all of Paragould, Arkansas; maternal grandparents: Terry and Cindy Copeland of Holcomb, Missouri; paternal grandparents: George and Deborah Bearden of Pollard, Arkansas; grandparents: Sean and Tina Cross of Jacksonville, Arkansas; uncle, Justin Copeland of Kennett, Missouri; aunts: McKenzie Copeland of Holcomb, Missouri, Ashley Rich and husband Jarrod of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Taylor Cross of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Cassandra Pointer and husband Walter of Munford, Tennessee, and April Staggs and husband Danny of Corning, Arkansas; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services was held Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. in the Hoggard & Sons Chapel with Jimmy Bearden officiating. Burial is in New Hope Cemetery in Pollard, Arkansas. Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home of Piggott, Arkansas, is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation is Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.