Antonio Chavez, 16, of Paragould passed away February 8, 2018 at Flo & Phil Hospice House in Jonesboro. Mr. Chavez enjoyed playing video games and was a member of the J. R. O. T. C. at Greene County Tech High School where he was a student. Survivors include his father Jesse (JoAnn) Chavez of Van Buren, AR; siblings T. J. (Carrie) Chavez of Knobel, Alicia Edwards of Paragould, and Ethan (Schylar) Chavez of Corning; mother Julie Earls of the home; nieces and nephews Kaileigh, Madison, Trai, Dyane, Joshua, Johnie, Savannah, Axl, Annabeth, and Xavior. He was preceded in death by his mother Melissa Chavez and niece Alicia Edwards. Visitation was Saturday from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service followed at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Rick Eldridge officiating. Burial was at Pirtle Cemetery in Peach Orchard.