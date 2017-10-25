Anna Jane Austin, 88 of Walnut Ridge, passed away October 18, 2017 in the Corning Therapy and Living Center. Born November 6, 1928 in the Jiles Spur Community; daughter of James Robert and Georgia Adrin Gray. She was united in marriage to John W. “Bud” Austin Jr. on October 31, 1947. She owned and operated, Jane’s Fashion in Corning for many years and after having children, she became a Registered Nurse caring for others. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge and an Eastern Star. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bud in 1995; three brothers and a sister. Survivors include three sons, John W. (Dianna) Austin III of Corning, James E. “Jim” (Jessie) Austin of Bangs, TX, and Larry Joe (Nora) Austin of Red Oak, TX; three grandchildren, Kelly Joplin, Angie Glancy and Charles Austin; three great grandchildren, Shelby Cox, Emmie and Will Glancy; two brothers, Bill (Billie) Gray of Pocahontas and Tom (Mogene) Gray of Paragould; a special niece, Alice Brand of Walnut Ridge; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service was Monday, October 23, 2017 at 2 P.M. in the Bryan Chapel with Bro. Bobby Ball officiating. Pallbearers will be nephews. Interment followed in the Lawrence Memorial Park. Visitation was Monday from 12 P.M. till 2 P.M. Online Registry www.bryanfh.com