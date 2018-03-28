Work continues on replacing water pump

Corning Water Superintendent Tracy Robinson reports that the Corning water system may be fully operational by Thursday, Mar. 29. This week after B & B Well Drilling completed their part of the project installing the new pump, Robinson said he and water employees would have to pump water off and clean the city’s reverse osmosis unit.

