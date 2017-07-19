Watermelons: a Taylor family tradition

by Pam Lowe

When July heats up, people begin to wonder when the watermelons will be ripe. Their question was answered last week when the watermelon season officially started at Johnny and Mary Taylor’s watermelon farm. “The heavy rains in May slowed the watermelon season this year,” Mary said, “We look for our watermelon season to possibly go to Labor Day.” Every year people make the drive to the Taylor farm in Success for melons or buy them from Brooke Anders, Johnny and Mary Taylor’s granddaughter, when she brings watermelons to Corning or a farmer’s market in a neighboring town.