Water woes continue . . .
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 3:46pm News Staff
Pam Lowe
Work continues on the repair of the city’s water pumps and reverse osmosis unit. The main pump and the backup pump have been affected by voltage that burned the motors. Tuesday, Water Superintendent Tracy Robinson along with B & B Well Drilling bored a hole under Stephen’s Lane leading to the backup pump on the old Lillard Field location in order to run a No. 2 electrical wire to the pump.
