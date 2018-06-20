Walmart to close after 40 years

It’s a sad day in Corning as the Courier and Corning officials were notified Wednesday morning, June 20, in a call from Anne Hatfield, Walmart Director of Communications of Walmart’s decision to close the Corning store. The Corning store opened in 1978.

Hatfield stated, “We plan to close the store to the public on Friday, July 20. The pharmacy will close on the same day. Now our pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions either to another Walmart store or the location of their choice.

