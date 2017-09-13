VFW shares flag etiquette with younger generation

Members of the Corning Post of Veterans of Foreign Wars believe firmly in the importance of younger generations learning about the importance of the American flag, particularly its handling and care.

Recently a few Corning VFW members took time to share their love of our country and the flag with students at Central Elementary, specifically, the proper way to fold and respect the flag. In relation to the daily flag raising and lowering that students will be doing at the beginning and ending of school days, they learned that:

The flag should be raised briskly and lowered slowly and ceremoniously. It should be displayed only between sunrise and sunset. It should be illuminated if displayed at night. The flag of the United States of America is saluted as it is hoisted and lowered. And the salute is held until the flag is unsnapped from the halyard or through the last note of music.

