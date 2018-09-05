VFW replaces flags at Bobcat Stadium

Recently members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Rapert-Poyner Post #8347 noticed the flags were looking a little ragged at Bobcat Stadium. Realizing that the Bobcats’ season opener was coming up they reached out to the school district to get permission to provide the field with a new U.S. flag and an Arkansas flag. The flags now proudly wave for fans, players, coaches and visitors to enjoy.

