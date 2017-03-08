Traffic lights to be four-way stop

The City of Corning took steps to address traffic congestion in the city limits during a special Council meeting Wednesday in City Hall.

Councilmen unanimously passed a resolution converting the traffic signals to a flashing red four-way stop at the intersection of Highway 62 and 67.

Resolution 2017-04 notes that the City Council has observed traffic patterns of the signal and considered a four-way flashing red light a better option for the flow of traffic in the area.

